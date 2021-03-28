2,717 Shares in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) Bought by Oxler Private Wealth LLC

Oxler Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 2,717 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $371,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,219,786 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,858,492,000 after acquiring an additional 730,075 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 322,494.4% during the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 8,080,989 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,559,000 after purchasing an additional 8,078,484 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 106.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,810,848 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $657,788,000 after purchasing an additional 2,483,747 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,735,829 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $647,543,000 after purchasing an additional 262,782 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,372,401 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $597,838,000 after purchasing an additional 426,939 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF alerts:

IWD stock opened at $152.50 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $93.60 and a 52 week high of $153.73. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $146.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $133.72.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

Featured Story: What is Green Investing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.