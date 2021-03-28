AJ Wealth Strategies LLC Trims Holdings in Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB)

AJ Wealth Strategies LLC cut its stake in Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) by 16.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,384 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,032 shares during the quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in Tenable were worth $281,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Tenable by 27.8% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tenable in the fourth quarter valued at $200,000. CAPROCK Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tenable in the fourth quarter valued at $200,000. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tenable in the fourth quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, Diametric Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Tenable in the fourth quarter valued at $206,000. Institutional investors own 80.96% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Stephen A. Vintz sold 131,483 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.98, for a total transaction of $5,914,105.34. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 183,921 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,272,766.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Stephen A. Vintz sold 17,329 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.71, for a total value of $757,450.59. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 87,711 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,833,847.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 401,228 shares of company stock valued at $19,402,002. 16.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TENB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price objective on Tenable from $44.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Berenberg Bank lowered Tenable from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Barclays initiated coverage on Tenable in a research note on Monday, March 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on Tenable in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist lifted their price objective on Tenable from $43.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.73.

NASDAQ TENB opened at $37.80 on Friday. Tenable Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.90 and a 1-year high of $58.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $41.88 and a 200-day moving average of $42.21. The firm has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a PE ratio of -47.25 and a beta of 1.81.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.07. Tenable had a negative return on equity of 56.02% and a negative net margin of 18.87%. The company had revenue of $118.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.11) EPS. Tenable’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tenable Holdings, Inc. will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cyber exposure solutions for in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company's platforms include Tenable.io, a cloud-delivered software as a service; and Tenable.sc, an on-premises solution. Its platforms provides organizations with a risk-based view of traditional and modern attack surfaces to deliver a complete and continuous view of assets, associated vulnerabilities, internal and regulatory compliance violations, misconfigurations, and other cybersecurity issues, as well as prioritizes these issues for remediation based on risk assessment and predictive analytics, and provides insightful remediation guidance.

