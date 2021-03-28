Zacks Investment Management Sells 153 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Zacks Investment Management trimmed its position in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 0.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 129,490 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 153 shares during the quarter. Zacks Investment Management’s holdings in American Express were worth $15,657,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AXP. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Express by 43.2% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 8,370 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $839,000 after purchasing an additional 2,527 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of American Express in the third quarter worth about $845,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Express in the third quarter worth about $2,258,000. Capital Analysts LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Express by 20.9% in the third quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 2,025 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barings LLC grew its position in American Express by 30.8% in the third quarter. Barings LLC now owns 20,977 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $2,104,000 after acquiring an additional 4,937 shares in the last quarter. 83.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on AXP. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on American Express from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Barclays upgraded American Express from an “equal weight” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $114.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on American Express from $136.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on American Express from $175.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded American Express from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $148.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. American Express presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $120.45.

In related news, insider Douglas E. Buckminster sold 32,833 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.08, for a total value of $4,796,244.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 111,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,250,961.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Anre D. Williams sold 59,352 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.88, for a total transaction of $8,658,269.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 85,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,475,949.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE AXP opened at $143.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.67, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $137.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $118.15. American Express has a 52-week low of $72.61 and a 52-week high of $151.46.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The payment services company reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $9.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.32 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 21.31% and a net margin of 8.84%. American Express’s quarterly revenue was down 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.03 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that American Express will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a special dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Investors of record on Friday, April 2nd will be issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. American Express’s payout ratio is 20.98%.

About American Express

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

