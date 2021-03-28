Zacks Investment Management Sells 611 Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Zacks Investment Management decreased its holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 105,466 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 611 shares during the period. Zacks Investment Management’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $14,222,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TMUS. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 143.7% in the 3rd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,220,992 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $368,353,000 after purchasing an additional 1,899,418 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,029,238 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,082,743,000 after purchasing an additional 818,849 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 25.5% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,723,283 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $425,795,000 after purchasing an additional 756,538 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,158,492 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $965,323,000 after purchasing an additional 712,025 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 84.3% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,390,965 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $159,071,000 after purchasing an additional 636,349 shares in the last quarter. 58.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of T-Mobile US stock opened at $122.99 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $123.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $123.55. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 52 week low of $81.02 and a 52 week high of $135.54. The company has a market capitalization of $152.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.19, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.09. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 5.11%. The business had revenue of $20.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on TMUS shares. Truist lifted their price objective on T-Mobile US from $135.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, February 5th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on T-Mobile US from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on T-Mobile US from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on T-Mobile US from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $154.00 price objective on T-Mobile US and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.04.

In related news, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.67, for a total value of $4,866,800.00. Also, insider Neville R. Ray sold 10,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.12, for a total value of $1,351,296.00. Insiders sold 75,600 shares of company stock worth $9,443,584 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

About T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 102.1 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

