Mcdonald Partners LLC Acquires New Stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Mcdonald Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 6,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $397,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tri Locum Partners LP purchased a new stake in Mondelez International in the 4th quarter valued at $386,000. Headinvest LLC grew its holdings in Mondelez International by 33.9% in the 4th quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 11,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $668,000 after buying an additional 2,896 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC grew its holdings in Mondelez International by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 273,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,972,000 after buying an additional 17,875 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Mondelez International by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,970,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $699,886,000 after buying an additional 1,234,383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ADE LLC purchased a new stake in Mondelez International in the 4th quarter valued at $62,000. 75.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Mondelez International stock opened at $59.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a 50-day moving average of $55.75 and a 200 day moving average of $56.75. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $47.12 and a 12 month high of $60.00.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67. The company had revenue of $7.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.15 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 13.92% and a net margin of 11.99%. Mondelez International’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Mondelez International announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, December 2nd that allows the company to buyback $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 4.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a $0.315 dividend. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.01%.

In other news, Director Peter W. May sold 982,051 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.63, for a total transaction of $54,631,497.13. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $715,735.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robin S. Hargrove sold 26,628 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.43, for a total value of $1,449,362.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 85,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,659,806.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,258,915 shares of company stock worth $125,594,725 in the last ninety days. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on MDLZ shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Mondelez International from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Mondelez International from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Mondelez International from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.33.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

