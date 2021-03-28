Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Sells 2,716 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. cut its stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 10.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,716 shares during the quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $672,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 67.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:WFC opened at $39.76 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $36.95 and a 200 day moving average of $29.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $164.37 billion, a PE ratio of 107.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.07. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1-year low of $20.76 and a 1-year high of $41.54.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.04. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 3.18% and a net margin of 3.72%. The firm had revenue of $17.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.93 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is currently 9.13%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised Wells Fargo & Company from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $31.00 in a report on Monday, November 30th. Seaport Global Securities raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.30.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services to individuals, businesses, and institutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

