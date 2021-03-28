Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $879,000 Stock Holdings in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 20.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,915 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 675 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in American Tower were worth $879,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of AMT. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in American Tower during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in American Tower during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in American Tower during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in American Tower during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new stake in American Tower during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

Get American Tower alerts:

NYSE:AMT opened at $238.82 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a fifty day moving average of $220.46 and a 200-day moving average of $229.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73. American Tower Co. has a twelve month low of $197.50 and a twelve month high of $272.20.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.45). The business had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. American Tower had a net margin of 24.08% and a return on equity of 42.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.95 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that American Tower Co. will post 8.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 13th will be paid a dividend of $1.24 per share. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 12th. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.21. American Tower’s payout ratio is 62.61%.

Several research firms recently commented on AMT. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of American Tower in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of American Tower from $258.00 to $244.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of American Tower from $275.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 15th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of American Tower from $307.00 to $296.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $295.00 to $245.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $270.09.

In other American Tower news, EVP Olivier Puech sold 320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $70,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,772,120. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Samme L. Thompson sold 2,000 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.07, for a total transaction of $452,140.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,337 shares in the company, valued at $5,049,725.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,588 shares of company stock valued at $1,241,500 in the last 90 days. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About American Tower

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 181,000 communications sites.

Featured Story: What is insider trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT).

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.