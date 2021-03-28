Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Boosts Position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 11.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,600 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $800,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mcdonald Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth $321,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $891,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at about $829,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 67.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 385,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,585,000 after buying an additional 155,830 shares during the period. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at about $325,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.06% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ IDXX opened at $480.22 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $41.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.66, a P/E/G ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $511.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $462.43. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 1-year low of $223.54 and a 1-year high of $573.99.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.62. The business had revenue of $720.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $680.03 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 198.91% and a net margin of 19.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 6.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Rebecca M. Henderson sold 3,046 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $513.41, for a total value of $1,563,846.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,108,920.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director M Anne Szostak sold 11,876 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $489.71, for a total value of $5,815,795.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,925,527.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,143 shares of company stock valued at $17,729,819 over the last ninety days. 2.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a report on Friday, January 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $570.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays started coverage on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $600.00 price objective on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, IDEXX Laboratories has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $471.40.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of products and services for the animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy and water testing markets. It operates through the following segments: CAG, Water, LPD, and Other. The CAG segment develops, designs, manufactures, and distributes products and performs services for veterinarians and the biomedical analytics market, primarily related to diagnostics and information management.

