Mcdonald Partners LLC Invests $321,000 in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Mcdonald Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $321,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 150.0% during the 4th quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 55 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Hexavest Inc. grew its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 128.6% during the 4th quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 64 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors own 85.06% of the company’s stock.

Get IDEXX Laboratories alerts:

In other IDEXX Laboratories news, Director Sophie V. Vandebroek sold 3,046 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $538.20, for a total value of $1,639,357.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,426,719.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jonathan W. Ayers sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $555.56, for a total value of $555,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 652,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $362,634,567.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 34,143 shares of company stock worth $17,729,819. Insiders own 2.53% of the company’s stock.

IDXX has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on IDEXX Laboratories in a research note on Friday, January 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $570.00 target price for the company. Barclays initiated coverage on IDEXX Laboratories in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $600.00 target price for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, IDEXX Laboratories has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $471.40.

Shares of NASDAQ IDXX opened at $480.22 on Friday. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 52 week low of $223.54 and a 52 week high of $573.99. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $511.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $462.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. The company has a market cap of $41.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.66, a P/E/G ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.88.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.62. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 198.91% and a net margin of 19.20%. The business had revenue of $720.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $680.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 6.13 EPS for the current year.

About IDEXX Laboratories

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of products and services for the animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy and water testing markets. It operates through the following segments: CAG, Water, LPD, and Other. The CAG segment develops, designs, manufactures, and distributes products and performs services for veterinarians and the biomedical analytics market, primarily related to diagnostics and information management.

Featured Story: How to invest in a bear market

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IDXX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX).

Receive News & Ratings for IDEXX Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEXX Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.