5,970 Shares in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Bought by Oxler Private Wealth LLC

Oxler Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 5,970 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock, valued at approximately $1,281,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MCD. Sontag Advisory LLC lifted its position in McDonald’s by 11.8% in the third quarter. Sontag Advisory LLC now owns 5,262 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in McDonald’s by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,896 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,124,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC lifted its position in McDonald’s by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 12,322 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,641,000 after acquiring an additional 653 shares during the last quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA lifted its position in McDonald’s by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 416,602 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $89,394,000 after acquiring an additional 6,166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new stake in McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at $2,467,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.25% of the company’s stock.

MCD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $225.00 to $209.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Stephens upped their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $225.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of McDonald’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $218.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Northcoast Research initiated coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Friday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $266.00 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of McDonald’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $244.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $232.55.

Shares of MCD opened at $225.21 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $213.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $215.61. McDonald’s Co. has a twelve month low of $155.00 and a twelve month high of $231.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $167.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.38, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.58.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The fast-food giant reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.07). McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 53.62% and a net margin of 25.60%. The company had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.97 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 6.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were given a $1.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.82%.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated 39,198 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

