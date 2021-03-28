Taylor Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAYD) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Taylor Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAYD) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a decrease of 65.6% from the February 28th total of 3,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Taylor Devices stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Taylor Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAYD) by 18.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 45,038 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,003 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 1.29% of Taylor Devices worth $472,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 18.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Taylor Devices from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th.

Shares of NASDAQ:TAYD opened at $10.78 on Friday. Taylor Devices has a twelve month low of $7.80 and a twelve month high of $12.25. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.33 and its 200 day moving average is $10.18. The company has a market cap of $37.60 million, a PE ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 0.97.

Taylor Devices (NASDAQ:TAYD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter. Taylor Devices had a net margin of 10.14% and a return on equity of 6.53%. The company had revenue of $4.72 million for the quarter.

About Taylor Devices

Taylor Devices, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets shock absorption, rate control, and energy storage devices for use in machinery, equipment, and structures in North America, Asia, and internationally. The company's products include seismic dampers that are designed to mitigate the effects of earthquake tremors on structures; Fluidicshoks, which are compact shock absorbers primarily used in defense, aerospace, and commercial industries; and crane and industrial buffers, which are larger versions of the Fluidicshoks for industrial application on cranes, ships, container ships, railroad cars, truck docks, ladle and ingot cars, ore trolleys, and car stops.

