Sonoma Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNOA) Short Interest Down 71.8% in March

Sonoma Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNOA) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a drop of 71.8% from the February 28th total of 3,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 70,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

SNOA opened at $6.98 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 3.56 and a quick ratio of 2.75. The firm has a market cap of $14.50 million, a PE ratio of -7.84 and a beta of 0.77. Sonoma Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $4.52 and a 1 year high of $19.60.

Sonoma Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNOA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.94 million during the quarter. Sonoma Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 29.78% and a negative net margin of 6.04%.

Sonoma Pharmaceuticals, Inc, develops and produces stabilized hypochlorous acid (HOCl) products for various applications, including wound care, animal health care, eye care, oral care, and dermatological conditions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Epicyn, an antimicrobial facial cleanser; Levicyn, a hypochlorous acid (HOCl) based prescription product to manage and relieve burning, itching, and pain experienced with various types of dermatoses; Celacyn gel, a product indicated to promote healing through the management of new and old scars resulting from surgical procedures and trauma wounds or burns; SebuDerm, a product indicated to manage and relieve the burning, itching, pain, and distraction associated with seborrhea and seborrheic dermatitis; and Ceramax, a Lipogrid based skin barrier cream for management of dry itchy skin, minor skin irritations, rashes, and inflammation caused by various skin conditions, as well as Loyon for the management of skin scaling.

