Oxler Private Wealth LLC Makes New $8.22 Million Investment in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Oxler Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 30,088 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,218,000. Facebook accounts for about 4.6% of Oxler Private Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, ADE LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Facebook alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FB. Pivotal Research upped their price objective on shares of Facebook from $315.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Facebook from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Facebook from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, MKM Partners upped their price objective on shares of Facebook from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, thirty-seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Facebook currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $324.24.

FB opened at $283.02 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $269.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $269.50. The firm has a market cap of $805.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.23, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18. Facebook, Inc. has a twelve month low of $150.83 and a twelve month high of $304.67.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The social networking company reported $3.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.64. The business had revenue of $28.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.43 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 32.00% and a return on equity of 23.27%. The business’s revenue was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.56 EPS. Analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Facebook news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 2,707 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.47, for a total transaction of $729,455.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $848,022.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.00, for a total transaction of $85,870.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $521,314. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,390,817 shares of company stock valued at $373,444,082. Company insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

Recommended Story: Stock Ratings and Recommendations: Understanding Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.