Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC Boosts Stake in iShares US Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF)

Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares US Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF) by 100.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares US Financials ETF were worth $267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in shares of iShares US Financials ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 5,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 2,966 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in iShares US Financials ETF by 131.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,172,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,315,000 after acquiring an additional 666,334 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC raised its stake in iShares US Financials ETF by 34.0% during the 4th quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 3,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 957 shares in the last quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA raised its stake in iShares US Financials ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in iShares US Financials ETF during the 4th quarter worth $155,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IYF opened at $75.61 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $72.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.94. iShares US Financials ETF has a 12 month low of $45.01 and a 12 month high of $76.96.

iShares U.S. Financials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Financial Sector Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the financial sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as banks, non-life insurance, life insurance, real estate and general finance.

