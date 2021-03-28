Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Boulder Growth & Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:BIF)

Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Boulder Growth & Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:BIF) by 13.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 39,159 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Boulder Growth & Income Fund were worth $436,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in Boulder Growth & Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Boulder Growth & Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $89,000. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors bought a new position in Boulder Growth & Income Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $106,000. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. lifted its holdings in Boulder Growth & Income Fund by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 15,868 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 898 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Highlander Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Boulder Growth & Income Fund by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 18,116 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 2,382 shares during the last quarter. 12.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:BIF opened at $12.51 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.96. Boulder Growth & Income Fund, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.59 and a 52 week high of $12.53.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.102 per share. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 22nd.

Boulder Growth & Income Fund Company Profile

Boulder Growth & Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Boulder Investment Advisers, LLC It is co-managed by Stewart West Indies Trading Co Ltd. and Rocky Mountain Advisers, Llc. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified industries.

