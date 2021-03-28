SparkPoint (SRK) Achieves Market Capitalization of $140.30 Million

SparkPoint (CURRENCY:SRK) traded 5.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on March 28th. SparkPoint has a total market cap of $140.30 million and approximately $6.54 million worth of SparkPoint was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SparkPoint coin can now be bought for about $0.0177 or 0.00000032 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, SparkPoint has traded 19% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

THETA (THETA) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.51 or 0.00022326 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.99 or 0.00048186 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000362 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $342.11 or 0.00610667 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001790 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.45 or 0.00065067 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001791 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000936 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.50 or 0.00024092 BTC.

SparkPoint Profile

SparkPoint (SRK) is a coin. Its launch date was March 14th, 2019. SparkPoint’s total supply is 13,995,408,352 coins and its circulating supply is 7,941,243,498 coins. The official website for SparkPoint is sparkpoint.io . SparkPoint’s official message board is medium.com/theecosystem

According to CryptoCompare, “SparkPoint Ecosystem is a decentralized payment gateway with integrated crypto exchanges, blockchain-based e-learning, gaming, and online store. SparkPoint Token (SRK) is the SparkPoint digital coin based on ERC-20 token standard following the Ethereum Blockchain. SRK is designed to power the four different platforms in the SparkPoint Ecosystem, viz., SparkX, SparkPlace, SparkPlay & SparkRoom being the digital wallet, e-commerce platform, gaming and application store & e-learning portal respectively. “

SparkPoint Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SparkPoint directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SparkPoint should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SparkPoint using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

