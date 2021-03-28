Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Bought by Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc.

Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,672 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up 1.7% of Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $5,446,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mason Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at about $244,000. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 794 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,586,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Amazon.com by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,278,721 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $10,678,564,000 after acquiring an additional 65,371 shares during the last quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 71.4% during the 4th quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP now owns 28,656 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $93,316,000 after purchasing an additional 11,937 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $12,652,000. 56.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on AMZN shares. Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,600.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. JMP Securities raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,075.00 to $4,350.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Amazon.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3,277.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,924.51.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $3,052.03 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,889.15 and a 1-year high of $3,552.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.54 trillion, a P/E ratio of 89.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3,156.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3,172.40.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $14.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.05 by $7.04. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The business had revenue of $125.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $6.47 earnings per share. Amazon.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.59 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 314 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,166.01, for a total transaction of $994,127.14. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,395,895.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Judith A. Mcgrath sold 340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,328.35, for a total value of $1,131,639.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,603,446.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,673 shares of company stock valued at $5,445,546 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

