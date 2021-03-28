Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC Acquires 8,190 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP)

Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP) by 65.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 20,770 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,190 shares during the period. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,061,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VTIP. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter worth about $309,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter worth about $2,214,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 36.5% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 792,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,480,000 after buying an additional 212,118 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 8.2% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 10,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $549,000 after buying an additional 815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 18.7% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 4,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 654 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

VTIP opened at $51.64 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $51.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.15. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $48.46 and a twelve month high of $51.81.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.094 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%.

Featured Story: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.