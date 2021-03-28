Analysts Expect Cue Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUE) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $480,000.00

Equities research analysts expect Cue Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUE) to report sales of $480,000.00 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Cue Biopharma’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $430,000.00 and the highest estimate coming in at $530,000.00. Cue Biopharma reported sales of $900,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 46.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Cue Biopharma will report full year sales of $5.17 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $810,000.00 to $12.80 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $7.79 million, with estimates ranging from $1.90 million to $13.68 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Cue Biopharma.

Get Cue Biopharma alerts:

Cue Biopharma (NASDAQ:CUE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.02). Cue Biopharma had a negative net margin of 1,142.70% and a negative return on equity of 63.69%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cue Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Cue Biopharma in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cue Biopharma presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.80.

In other Cue Biopharma news, insider Kenneth Pienta bought 2,720 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.07 per share, for a total transaction of $40,990.40. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 4,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,130.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 9.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nantahala Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Cue Biopharma by 0.7% in the third quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 2,342,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,250,000 after purchasing an additional 16,828 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Cue Biopharma by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,162,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,059,000 after purchasing an additional 47,333 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Cue Biopharma by 31.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,353,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,367,000 after purchasing an additional 326,384 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Cue Biopharma by 125.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 544,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,806,000 after purchasing an additional 302,995 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanders Morris Harris LLC lifted its position in Cue Biopharma by 35.9% in the fourth quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 193,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,449,000 after purchasing an additional 51,161 shares during the last quarter. 64.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cue Biopharma stock opened at $11.67 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $14.23 and a 200-day moving average of $13.90. Cue Biopharma has a 1 year low of $10.75 and a 1 year high of $31.69. The company has a market capitalization of $355.43 million, a P/E ratio of -7.43 and a beta of 1.95.

Cue Biopharma Company Profile

Cue Biopharma, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of a novel and proprietary class of biologic drugs for the selective modulation of the human immune system to treat a broad range of cancers and autoimmune disorders. Its pipeline includes Immuno-oncology, CUE-100 framework, CUE-200 framework, and autoimmune disease.

Recommended Story: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cue Biopharma (CUE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cue Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cue Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.