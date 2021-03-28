Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the thirty-three analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, twenty have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $133.83.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DRI. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $142.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $123.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research report on Sunday, February 21st.

In other Darden Restaurants news, insider Daniel J. Kiernan sold 16,198 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.70, for a total value of $2,149,474.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,512 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,854,642.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 78,957 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.03, for a total transaction of $10,424,692.71. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 307,664 shares in the company, valued at $40,620,877.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in Darden Restaurants in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors own 89.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DRI opened at $148.98 on Friday. Darden Restaurants has a 52-week low of $43.11 and a 52-week high of $149.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $136.35 and a 200 day moving average of $120.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.42 billion, a PE ratio of -155.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.72.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The restaurant operator reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.29. Darden Restaurants had a negative net margin of 1.70% and a positive return on equity of 10.47%. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.90 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Darden Restaurants will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This is a boost from Darden Restaurants’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.28%.

Darden Restaurants Company Profile

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 31, 2020, it owned and operated approximately 1,804 restaurants, which included 868 under the Olive Garden, 522 under the LongHorn Steakhouse, 165 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, 81 under the Yard House, 60 under The Capital Grille, 44 under the Seasons 52, 41 under the Bahama Breeze, and 23 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brands.

