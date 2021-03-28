Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC Increases Stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC raised its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 267.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 123,597 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 89,997 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF accounts for approximately 2.4% of Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $7,888,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $993,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Davis R M Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 1,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 44,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,253,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Burney Co. increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter. Burney Co. now owns 1,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $67,000.

Shares of IVW opened at $64.58 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $39.13 and a 52-week high of $67.52. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.58.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

