Weber Alan W Buys Shares of 10,000 SilverSun Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNT)

Weber Alan W bought a new stake in SilverSun Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNT) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000. Weber Alan W owned approximately 0.22% of SilverSun Technologies at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in SilverSun Technologies by 286.4% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 14,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 10,861 shares in the last quarter. 6.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get SilverSun Technologies alerts:

Shares of SSNT opened at $6.69 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. SilverSun Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.62 and a 1 year high of $13.42.

Separately, TheStreet raised SilverSun Technologies from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

In other news, major shareholder Jeffrey D. Roth sold 10,000 shares of SilverSun Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.46, for a total value of $54,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 440,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,402,847.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 44.94% of the company’s stock.

About SilverSun Technologies

SilverSun Technologies, Inc operates as a business application, technology, and consulting company. The company resells enterprise resource planning software for the financial accounting requirements, as well as offers training, technical support, and professional services. It also resells warehouse management system software, which controls the movement and storage of materials; and customer relationship management, human capital management, and business intelligence products.

Further Reading: What is the S&P 500 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for SilverSun Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SilverSun Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.