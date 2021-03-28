Weber Alan W Has $4.78 Million Position in Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN)

Weber Alan W raised its position in Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) by 12.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 267,300 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares during the quarter. Gray Television makes up about 1.4% of Weber Alan W’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Weber Alan W’s holdings in Gray Television were worth $4,782,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GTN. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gray Television by 73.1% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 1,403 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Gray Television by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 11,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gray Television during the 4th quarter worth about $320,000. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gray Television by 80.7% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 19,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 8,590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Golden Green Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Gray Television during the 4th quarter worth about $349,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Gray Television stock opened at $18.16 on Friday. Gray Television, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.19 and a twelve month high of $21.22. The company has a quick ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 2.06.

Gray Television (NYSE:GTN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.31. Gray Television had a net margin of 12.91% and a return on equity of 18.71%. The business had revenue of $792.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $748.40 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Gray Television, Inc. will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. Gray Television’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.20%.

In other Gray Television news, EVP Kevin Paul Latek sold 13,265 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.17, for a total value of $267,555.05. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 288,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,823,502.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 10.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

GTN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gray Television from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Gray Television from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.00.

Gray Television, Inc, a television broadcast company, owns and/or operates television stations and digital assets in the United States. The company also broadcasts secondary digital channels affiliated to ABC, CBS, and FOX, as well as channels affiliated with various other networks and program services, including CW Plus Network, MY Network, the MeTV Network, Justice, Circle, This TV Network, Antenna TV, Telemundo, Cozi, Heroes and Icons, and MOVIES! Network; and local news/weather channels in various markets.

