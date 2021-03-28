Limelight Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:LLNW) Position Raised by Cannell Capital LLC

Cannell Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Limelight Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:LLNW) by 84.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 400,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 182,569 shares during the quarter. Cannell Capital LLC’s holdings in Limelight Networks were worth $1,596,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Limelight Networks in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Limelight Networks in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Limelight Networks in the fourth quarter valued at $63,000. Griffin Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Limelight Networks in the fourth quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Limelight Networks in the fourth quarter valued at $76,000. 78.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on LLNW shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Limelight Networks in a report on Monday, November 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $4.75 price target on the stock. Raymond James cut Limelight Networks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Limelight Networks in a report on Friday, January 29th. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of Limelight Networks from $3.00 to $2.75 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Truist downgraded shares of Limelight Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Limelight Networks presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.32.

In other news, CEO Robert A. Lento sold 20,833 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.20, for a total transaction of $87,498.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Scott Genereux sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total transaction of $75,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 59,930 shares of company stock worth $260,814. 10.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:LLNW opened at $3.66 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.42. The company has a quick ratio of 5.34, a current ratio of 5.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Limelight Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.76 and a 12-month high of $8.19. The company has a market cap of $454.33 million, a P/E ratio of -61.00 and a beta of 0.72.

Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The information services provider reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.05). Limelight Networks had a negative net margin of 3.62% and a negative return on equity of 4.51%. The company had revenue of $55.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.58 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Limelight Networks, Inc. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

About Limelight Networks

Limelight Networks, Inc provides content delivery and related services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates private networks that deliver Websites, mobile applications, videos, music, software, games, and APIs; offers live and on-demand video delivery services; and provides online video platforms that help organizations manage, publish, syndicate, analyze, and monetize video contents.

