6,534 Shares in DouYu International Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:DOYU) Acquired by Resolute Partners Group

Resolute Partners Group bought a new position in DouYu International Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:DOYU) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 6,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Shen Neil Nanpeng bought a new stake in DouYu International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $75,000. Perpetual Ltd bought a new stake in DouYu International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $92,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in DouYu International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $119,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec bought a new stake in DouYu International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $174,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in DouYu International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $210,000. Institutional investors own 15.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DouYu International stock opened at $10.55 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.31 and a beta of 1.05. DouYu International Holdings Limited has a one year low of $6.11 and a one year high of $20.54.

DouYu International (NASDAQ:DOYU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.33). DouYu International had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 8.92%. The company had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.31 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share. DouYu International’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that DouYu International Holdings Limited will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut DouYu International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. DouYu International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.57.

DouYu International Holdings Limited operates a platform on PC and mobile apps that provides interactive games and entertainment live streaming in China. Its platform connects game developers and publishers, professional eSports teams or players and eSports tournament organizers, advertisers, and viewers.

