Resolute Partners Group Takes Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Resolute Partners Group acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 124,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,885,000. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for about 0.1% of Resolute Partners Group’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 97.4% in the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 139,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 15,698 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VEA opened at $49.55 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $31.59 and a twelve month high of $50.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $49.12 and a 200 day moving average of $45.72.

