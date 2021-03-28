Resolute Partners Group Acquires Shares of 2,870 Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Resolute Partners Group acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $408,000. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF comprises approximately 0.0% of Resolute Partners Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mcdonald Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Private Portfolio Partners LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 52,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,406,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 214,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,507,000 after purchasing an additional 21,277 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 22.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,119,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,863,000 after purchasing an additional 761,009 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cozad Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $211,000.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Shares of VBR stock opened at $166.46 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $80.01 and a fifty-two week high of $173.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $161.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $138.66.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

Recommended Story: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.