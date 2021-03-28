Cannell Capital LLC Buys New Stake in Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SAMG)

Cannell Capital LLC bought a new stake in Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SAMG) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 34,138 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $474,000. Cannell Capital LLC owned about 0.24% of Silvercrest Asset Management Group as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 289.8% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,875 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,394 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 141.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,592 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,519 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 63.2% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,151 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 2,770 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 12,602 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 2,522 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 14,431 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.17% of the company’s stock.

SAMG has been the subject of several research reports. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group in a report on Monday, December 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.50 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th.

NASDAQ:SAMG opened at $13.99 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.41. The company has a market cap of $201.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.49 and a beta of 0.87. Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.42 and a 52 week high of $15.98.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group (NASDAQ:SAMG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The asset manager reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.05). Silvercrest Asset Management Group had a return on equity of 18.47% and a net margin of 9.78%. As a group, research analysts expect that Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.57%. Silvercrest Asset Management Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.70%.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Company Profile

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc, a wealth management firm, provides financial advisory and related family office services in the United States. The company serves ultra-high net worth individuals and families, as well as their trusts; endowments; foundations; and other institutional investors.

