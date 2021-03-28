SummerHaven Investment Management LLC Purchases New Holdings in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC)

SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 615,772 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $616,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in East West Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Smithfield Trust Co. boosted its holdings in East West Bancorp by 40.9% in the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 2,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in East West Bancorp by 343.2% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 2,176 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in East West Bancorp by 296.6% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 2,281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Palouse Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in East West Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $213,000. 88.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EWBC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group raised East West Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised East West Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on East West Bancorp from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on East West Bancorp in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $89.00 price target on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.67.

Shares of EWBC opened at $74.18 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $72.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $10.50 billion, a PE ratio of 18.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.98. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.55 and a fifty-two week high of $82.53.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $416.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $386.02 million. East West Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.80% and a net margin of 31.05%. East West Bancorp’s revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.28 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 9th were issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 8th. This is an increase from East West Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. East West Bancorp’s payout ratio is 27.27%.

In other news, Director Jack C. Liu sold 1,036 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total transaction of $79,772.00. Also, Director Jack C. Liu sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.61, for a total value of $125,220.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,262,593.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,400 shares of company stock valued at $295,098 over the last quarter. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals in the United States and Greater China. It operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other.

