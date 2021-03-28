SummerHaven Investment Management LLC Takes $599,000 Position in Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE)

SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 598,815 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $599,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC owned approximately 1.02% of Interface at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Paloma Partners Management Co grew its holdings in shares of Interface by 80.4% in the 3rd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 33,199 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 14,791 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Interface by 866.5% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 620,611 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,798,000 after acquiring an additional 556,401 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of Interface by 775.1% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 425,438 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $4,467,000 after acquiring an additional 376,821 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Interface by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 97,470 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after acquiring an additional 9,420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Interface in the 3rd quarter valued at about $415,000. Institutional investors own 86.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TILE opened at $12.73 on Friday. Interface, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.88 and a 52-week high of $14.35. The company has a market capitalization of $746.51 million, a P/E ratio of -9.87 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 2.10.

Interface (NASDAQ:TILE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The textile maker reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $276.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $278.83 million. Interface had a negative net margin of 6.44% and a positive return on equity of 27.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Interface, Inc. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.31%. Interface’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.52%.

TILE has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Interface from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Interface from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Interface presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.70.

Interface, Inc, a modular flooring company, designs, produces, and sells modular carpet products primarily in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers modular carpets under the Interface and FLOR band names; carpet tiles under the GlasBacRE name for use in commercial interiors, including offices, healthcare facilities, airports, educational and other institutions, hospitality spaces, and retail facilities, as well as residential interiors; modular resilient flooring products; rubber flooring under the norament and noraplan brand names ; and luxury vinyl tile products.

