Concord Wealth Partners Buys Shares of 1,026 Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,026 shares of the coffee company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SBUX. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Starbucks by 46.3% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,235,062 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $560,047,000 after purchasing an additional 1,656,946 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Starbucks by 28.4% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,444,075 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $553,675,000 after buying an additional 1,424,706 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Starbucks by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,603,582 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,455,309,000 after buying an additional 881,073 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth approximately $72,008,000. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Starbucks by 255.9% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 837,539 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $89,600,000 after purchasing an additional 602,241 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Starbucks stock opened at $109.90 on Friday. Starbucks Co. has a 52 week low of $60.90 and a 52 week high of $112.34. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $106.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.22. The stock has a market cap of $129.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 142.73, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.82.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The coffee company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.06. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 18.07% and a net margin of 3.95%. The business had revenue of $6.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 12th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 153.85%.

Several research firms recently commented on SBUX. Stephens raised their target price on Starbucks from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on Starbucks from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Cowen increased their price target on Starbucks from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Starbucks in a report on Sunday, January 31st. Finally, BTIG Research upgraded Starbucks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.00.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

See Also: G-20

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX).

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.