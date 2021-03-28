SummerHaven Investment Management LLC Makes New Investment in Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE:AVYA)

SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE:AVYA) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 638,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $638,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVYA. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avaya in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $20,120,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Avaya by 462.1% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 785,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,044,000 after acquiring an additional 645,837 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Avaya by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,595,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,151,000 after acquiring an additional 543,239 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Avaya in the 4th quarter valued at $7,769,000. Finally, SG Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Avaya in the 4th quarter valued at $7,582,000.

In other news, CEO James M. Chirico sold 304,469 shares of Avaya stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.80, for a total transaction of $9,986,583.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,130,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,068,034.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Susan Louise Spradley sold 12,847 shares of Avaya stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.86, for a total value of $267,988.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on AVYA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Avaya to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Northland Securities cut Avaya from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. TheStreet cut Avaya from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Avaya from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Avaya from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Avaya presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.27.

NYSE:AVYA opened at $28.69 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of -3.92 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.23. Avaya Holdings Corp. has a twelve month low of $6.26 and a twelve month high of $34.06.

Avaya (NYSE:AVYA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $743.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $723.57 million. Avaya had a negative net margin of 23.67% and a positive return on equity of 22.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.54) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Avaya Holdings Corp. will post 4.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Avaya Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides digital communications products, solutions, and services for businesses worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Products & Solutions and Services. The Products & Solutions segment offers unified communications and contact center platforms, applications, and devices.

