624,763 Shares in Stewart Information Services Co. (NYSE:STC) Bought by SummerHaven Investment Management LLC

SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stewart Information Services Co. (NYSE:STC) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 624,763 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $625,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC owned approximately 2.34% of Stewart Information Services at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Stewart Information Services by 58.7% during the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 546 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Stewart Information Services by 94.3% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 756 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Stewart Information Services during the fourth quarter worth $66,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in Stewart Information Services during the third quarter worth $67,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in Stewart Information Services by 361.9% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,284 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 2,573 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on STC. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of Stewart Information Services from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Stewart Information Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, March 6th.

Shares of NYSE:STC opened at $53.59 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.85 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $51.41 and its 200-day moving average is $47.46. Stewart Information Services Co. has a 52-week low of $22.85 and a 52-week high of $55.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 3.41 and a current ratio of 3.41.

Stewart Information Services (NYSE:STC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The insurance provider reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $736.73 million for the quarter. Stewart Information Services had a return on equity of 15.14% and a net margin of 4.62%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Stewart Information Services Co. will post 5.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a $0.33 dividend. This is an increase from Stewart Information Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. Stewart Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.00%.

Stewart Information Services Profile

Stewart Information Services Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides title insurance and real estate transaction services. The company operates in two segments, Title Insurance and Related Services, and Ancillary Services and Corporate. The Title Insurance and Related Services segment is involved in searching, examining, closing, and insuring the condition of the title to real property.

