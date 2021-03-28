Zacks Investment Management Sells 840 Shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Zacks Investment Management trimmed its stake in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 71,016 shares of the company’s stock after selling 840 shares during the quarter. Zacks Investment Management’s holdings in Sysco were worth $5,274,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYY. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Sysco by 41,835.4% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,984,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,872,000 after buying an additional 3,974,783 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank bought a new stake in shares of Sysco during the 4th quarter worth $118,840,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Sysco by 53.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,082,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,939,000 after buying an additional 1,076,821 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its position in shares of Sysco by 56.0% during the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,070,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,757,000 after buying an additional 743,422 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Sysco during the 4th quarter worth $51,148,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Sysco alerts:

SYY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Sysco from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Sysco from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Sysco from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Sysco from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Sysco from $62.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sysco currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.44.

Shares of SYY stock opened at $80.63 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $41.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,151.69, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $78.99 and a 200-day moving average of $71.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.56. Sysco Co. has a 1-year low of $37.20 and a 1-year high of $83.97.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $11.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.30 billion. Sysco had a negative net margin of 0.04% and a positive return on equity of 39.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Sysco Co. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. Sysco’s payout ratio is 89.55%.

Sysco Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other.

See Also: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Receive News & Ratings for Sysco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sysco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.