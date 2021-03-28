BMO US High Dividend Covered Call ETF (TSE:ZWH) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.11

BMO US High Dividend Covered Call ETF (TSE:ZWH) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, March 29th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Monday, April 5th will be given a dividend of 0.11 per share on Monday, April 5th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 29th.

ZWH opened at C$21.31 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$20.46 and its 200 day moving average is C$19.77. BMO US High Dividend Covered Call ETF has a fifty-two week low of C$15.78 and a fifty-two week high of C$21.31.

