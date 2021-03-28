Paxos Standard (PAX) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $53.27 Million

Paxos Standard (CURRENCY:PAX) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on March 28th. In the last week, Paxos Standard has traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Paxos Standard coin can currently be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00001794 BTC on major exchanges. Paxos Standard has a total market capitalization of $916.49 million and approximately $53.27 million worth of Paxos Standard was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Paxos Standard alerts:

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.74 or 0.00013832 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0240 or 0.00000043 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000577 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000276 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded up 25.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0310 or 0.00000055 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded 19.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Smartshare (SSP) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Origin Sport (ORS) traded up 24.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Paxos Standard Coin Profile

Paxos Standard is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 10th, 2018. Paxos Standard’s total supply is 912,997,890 coins. The official website for Paxos Standard is paxos.com/standard . The official message board for Paxos Standard is medium.com/@PaxosStandard

According to CryptoCompare, “Paxos Standard (PAX) is a stable coin owned by Paxos Trust Company, LLC. It combines the stability of the dollar with the efficiency of blockchain technology. Paxos is regulated by the New York State Department of Financial Services, which has deep experience and knowledge as an intermediary between fiat and digital assets. Built on the Ethereum blockchain, it offers the benefits of crypto-assets such as immutability and decentralized accounting. Since it is fully collateralized by dollars, Paxos Standard offers a liquid and digital alternative to cash, available 24/7 for instantaneous transaction settlement and fully redeemable. Paxos Standard has been designed as an Ethereum token written according to the ERC-20 protocol so that anyone with an Ethereum wallet will be able to send and receive Paxos Standard tokens. The smart contract has been audited by smart contract auditors Nomic Labs and ChainSecurity, and nationally top-ranking auditing firm Withum will perform attestation procedures on their token and bank account balances on a month-end basis. Why Use Paxos Standard: Hold digital assets in PAX to limit exposure to volatilitySettle the cash component of digital asset transactions in dollar-equivalent denominationsMove between digital assets with ease and lower feesSettle transactions outside of traditional banking hoursTransact internationally more efficiently”

Buying and Selling Paxos Standard

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Paxos Standard directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Paxos Standard should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Paxos Standard using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “PAXUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Paxos Standard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Paxos Standard and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.