Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR) Increases Dividend to $0.24 Per Share

Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, February 8th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.24 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, April 15th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This is an increase from Rexford Industrial Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22.

Rexford Industrial Realty has raised its dividend payment by 48.3% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 4 consecutive years. Rexford Industrial Realty has a dividend payout ratio of 300.0% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Rexford Industrial Realty to earn $1.43 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 67.1%.

Get Rexford Industrial Realty alerts:

Shares of REXR stock opened at $51.44 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $49.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.46. The company has a quick ratio of 6.46, a current ratio of 6.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $6.76 billion, a PE ratio of 88.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 0.59. Rexford Industrial Realty has a 12-month low of $35.30 and a 12-month high of $53.00.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $88.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.19 million. Rexford Industrial Realty had a return on equity of 3.14% and a net margin of 26.29%. The company’s revenue was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Rexford Industrial Realty will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on REXR shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.40.

About Rexford Industrial Realty

Rexford Industrial, a real estate investment trust focused on owning and operating industrial properties throughout Southern California infill markets, owns 232 properties with approximately 27.9 million rentable square feet and manages an additional 20 properties with approximately 1.0 million rentable square feet.

See Also: Cost of Capital Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Rexford Industrial Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rexford Industrial Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.