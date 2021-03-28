Northland Power Inc. (TSE:NPI) Plans $0.10 Monthly Dividend

Northland Power Inc. (TSE:NPI) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, March 30th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the solar energy provider on Thursday, April 15th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th.

TSE:NPI opened at C$45.12 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$45.51 and its 200 day moving average price is C$44.10. Northland Power has a 1-year low of C$25.75 and a 1-year high of C$51.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 411.87, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of C$9.10 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.81.

Northland Power (TSE:NPI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The solar energy provider reported C$0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.31 by C($0.20). The business had revenue of C$492.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$516.00 million. As a group, analysts expect that Northland Power will post 1.7100001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on NPI shares. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$56.00 target price on shares of Northland Power in a research report on Monday, February 8th. ATB Capital boosted their target price on shares of Northland Power from C$45.00 to C$53.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Northland Power from C$55.00 to C$51.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Northland Power from C$47.00 to C$49.00 in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Northland Power from C$50.00 to C$52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Northland Power presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$51.30.

About Northland Power

Northland Power Inc, an independent power producer, develops, builds, owns, and operates clean and green power projects primarily in Canada and Europe. The company produces electricity from renewable resources, such as wind, solar, or hydro power, as well as clean burning natural gas and biomass for sale under power purchase agreements and other revenue arrangements.

