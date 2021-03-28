Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.28

Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 11th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.28 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, April 15th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th.

Douglas Emmett has increased its dividend payment by 19.2% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Douglas Emmett has a dividend payout ratio of 466.7% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Douglas Emmett to earn $1.88 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 59.6%.

Shares of Douglas Emmett stock opened at $32.98 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.87. The company has a market cap of $5.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.70 and a beta of 0.88. Douglas Emmett has a fifty-two week low of $22.88 and a fifty-two week high of $34.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.84.

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $215.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $218.62 million. Douglas Emmett had a return on equity of 7.53% and a net margin of 34.90%. The company’s revenue was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Douglas Emmett will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

DEI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Douglas Emmett from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Douglas Emmett from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Douglas Emmett from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Douglas Emmett from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Douglas Emmett presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.67.

About Douglas Emmett

Douglas Emmett, Inc (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.

