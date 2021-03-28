China Merchants Bank Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CIHKY) Short Interest Update

China Merchants Bank Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CIHKY) saw a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,800 shares, an increase of 176.9% from the February 28th total of 3,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 24,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded China Merchants Bank from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of China Merchants Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th.

Shares of CIHKY stock opened at $39.32 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market cap of $198.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.36 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $40.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.77. China Merchants Bank has a 12-month low of $21.16 and a 12-month high of $43.75.

China Merchants Bank Co, Ltd. provides various banking products and services. It operates in Wholesale Finance Business, Retail Finance Business, and Other Business segments. The company accepts demand, time, call, savings, checking, notice, and RMB accounts. Its loan products include personal commercial real estate, consumption, housing, and car loans; loans to finance for studying abroad; micro-business loans; mortgage loans for equipment; bank acceptance, discount, liquid capital, and fixed asset loans; and loans for vessels.

