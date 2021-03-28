China CITIC Bank Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:CHCJY) Short Interest Update

China CITIC Bank Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:CHCJY) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 93.3% from the February 28th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of China CITIC Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th.

CHCJY stock opened at $9.38 on Friday. China CITIC Bank has a 12-month low of $8.59 and a 12-month high of $9.75. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.84.

China CITIC Bank Corporation Limited provides various banking products and services in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through Corporate Banking, Personal Banking, and Treasury Operations segments. The company accepts deposits; offers corporate and personal loans; and provides securities agency, remittance and settlement, and guarantee services, as well as investment banking and international services.

