Coca-Cola Amatil Limited (OTCMKTS:CCLAY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Coca-Cola Amatil Limited (OTCMKTS:CCLAY) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,500 shares, a growth of 188.5% from the February 28th total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 25,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of CCLAY opened at $10.32 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.13. Coca-Cola Amatil has a 52 week low of $4.69 and a 52 week high of $10.72. The stock has a market cap of $7.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.64 and a beta of 0.72.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 16th will be given a $0.131 dividend. This is a boost from Coca-Cola Amatil’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 15th. Coca-Cola Amatil’s payout ratio is currently 24.00%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Coca-Cola Amatil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Coca-Cola Amatil presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

Coca-Cola Amatil Company Profile

Coca-Cola Amatil Limited, together with its subsidiaries, prepares, distributes, and sells non-alcoholic and alcoholic ready-to-drink beverages in Australia, New Zealand, Indonesia, Papua New Guinea, Fiji, and Samoa. Its product range includes non-alcoholic sparkling beverages, spring water, sports and energy drinks, fruit juices, iced tea, flavored milk, coffee, tea, beer, cider, and spirits.

