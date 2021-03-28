Kura Sushi USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRUS) Shares Purchased by Cannell Capital LLC

Cannell Capital LLC raised its position in Kura Sushi USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRUS) by 92.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 302,305 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 145,571 shares during the quarter. Kura Sushi USA accounts for about 1.7% of Cannell Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Cannell Capital LLC’s holdings in Kura Sushi USA were worth $5,895,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KRUS. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Kura Sushi USA by 1.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 42,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Kura Sushi USA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,793,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Kura Sushi USA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $800,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kura Sushi USA by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 173,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,382,000 after purchasing an additional 11,476 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in shares of Kura Sushi USA by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 183,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,582,000 after purchasing an additional 20,998 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 32.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Kura Sushi USA alerts:

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kura Sushi USA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Kura Sushi USA from $28.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Roth Capital raised their price objective on shares of Kura Sushi USA from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Kura Sushi USA from $22.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Kura Sushi USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:KRUS opened at $31.36 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $262.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.61 and a beta of 2.30. Kura Sushi USA, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.60 and a 1-year high of $38.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 0.56. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $29.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.34.

Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, January 10th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $9.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.40 million. Kura Sushi USA had a negative return on equity of 44.44% and a negative net margin of 60.53%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Kura Sushi USA, Inc. will post -1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kura Sushi USA Company Profile

Kura Sushi USA, Inc operates technology-enabled Japanese restaurants in the United States. The company's restaurants offer Japanese cuisine through a revolving sushi service model. It operates 28 restaurants across six states. The company was formerly known as Kula Sushi USA, Inc and changed its name to Kura Sushi USA, Inc in October 2017.

Recommended Story: What is the market perform rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KRUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kura Sushi USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRUS).

Receive News & Ratings for Kura Sushi USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kura Sushi USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.