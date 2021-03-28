SummerHaven Investment Management LLC Makes New $564,000 Investment in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN)

SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 563,986 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $564,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAN. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ManpowerGroup during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. CI Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of ManpowerGroup by 43.7% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 648 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ManpowerGroup during the fourth quarter worth $61,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ManpowerGroup during the third quarter worth $206,000. Finally, Creative Planning purchased a new stake in shares of ManpowerGroup during the fourth quarter worth $211,000. Institutional investors own 93.00% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Richard Buchband sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.02, for a total value of $336,070.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,902 shares in the company, valued at $278,650.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:MAN opened at $101.75 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of $5.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.66, a PEG ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 2.07. ManpowerGroup Inc. has a 52 week low of $50.61 and a 52 week high of $104.81. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $96.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.42.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.74 billion. ManpowerGroup had a net margin of 0.47% and a return on equity of 9.72%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.33 earnings per share. Analysts expect that ManpowerGroup Inc. will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

MAN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist upped their price objective on ManpowerGroup from $105.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Argus raised ManpowerGroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Northcoast Research raised ManpowerGroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on ManpowerGroup from $90.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Bank of America raised ManpowerGroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.08.

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services in the Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, and the Asia Pacific Middle East region. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands.

