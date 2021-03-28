SummerHaven Investment Management LLC Takes $579,000 Position in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM)

SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 579,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $579,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC owned about 0.28% of Unum Group at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Unum Group by 66.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 278,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,683,000 after acquiring an additional 111,129 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Unum Group by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 483,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,141,000 after acquiring an additional 31,013 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Unum Group by 26.3% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 45,220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $761,000 after acquiring an additional 9,406 shares during the last quarter. People s United Financial Inc. raised its stake in Unum Group by 34.0% in the 3rd quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 16,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 4,225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp raised its stake in Unum Group by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 71,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,203,000 after acquiring an additional 6,986 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.04% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:UNM opened at $27.72 on Friday. Unum Group has a 52 week low of $12.60 and a 52 week high of $30.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.65 billion, a PE ratio of 5.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $26.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.45.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.04). Unum Group had a net margin of 8.00% and a return on equity of 10.29%. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.93 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Unum Group will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 29th were given a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 28th. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.99%.

In related news, EVP Timothy Gerald Arnold sold 7,000 shares of Unum Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.53, for a total value of $199,710.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Cherie Pashley sold 5,000 shares of Unum Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.36, for a total value of $136,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 58,040 shares of company stock worth $1,542,821 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

UNM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Unum Group from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Evercore ISI raised Unum Group from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.25.

About Unum Group

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Poland. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

