SummerHaven Investment Management LLC Makes New $551,000 Investment in Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM)

SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 551,251 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $551,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.85% of Sanmina as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SANM. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Sanmina in the 1st quarter worth $405,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Sanmina by 58.9% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 40,900 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,106,000 after buying an additional 15,167 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Sanmina by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 158,651 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $4,292,000 after buying an additional 5,563 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in Sanmina in the 3rd quarter worth $284,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Sanmina by 359.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 71,090 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,922,000 after buying an additional 55,604 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.57% of the company’s stock.

SANM opened at $42.05 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.94. Sanmina Co. has a 52 week low of $22.70 and a 52 week high of $42.84. The company has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a PE ratio of 21.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The electronics maker reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.21. Sanmina had a net margin of 2.01% and a return on equity of 11.51%. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Sanmina Co. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on SANM shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sanmina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of Sanmina from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Argus downgraded shares of Sanmina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.80.

Sanmina Corporation provides integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics, and after-market services worldwide. It operates in two businesses, Integrated Manufacturing Solutions; and Components, Products and Services. The company offers product design and engineering, including concept development, detailed design, prototyping, validation, preproduction, manufacturing design release, and product industrialization; manufacturing of components, subassemblies, and complete systems; high-level assembly and test services; direct order fulfillment and logistics services; after-market product service and support; and supply chain management services.

