SummerHaven Investment Management LLC Takes Position in PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW)

SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 589,763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $590,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MCF Advisors LLC raised its position in PacWest Bancorp by 42.9% during the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in PacWest Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in PacWest Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $130,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in PacWest Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $209,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in PacWest Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $233,000. 82.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PACW opened at $39.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $37.48 and a 200-day moving average of $26.91. The company has a market cap of $4.63 billion, a PE ratio of -3.75 and a beta of 1.67. PacWest Bancorp has a one year low of $14.52 and a one year high of $42.59.

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $299.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $286.68 million. PacWest Bancorp had a positive return on equity of 6.14% and a negative net margin of 98.27%. Analysts expect that PacWest Bancorp will post 1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. PacWest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.64%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised PacWest Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised PacWest Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Stephens raised PacWest Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Truist lifted their price objective on PacWest Bancorp from $27.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised PacWest Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.11.

About PacWest Bancorp

PacWest Bancorp operates as the holding company for Pacific Western Bank that provides commercial banking products and services. The company accepts demand, money market, and time deposits. It also provides real estate loans to professional developers and real estate investors for the acquisition, refinancing, renovation, and construction of commercial real estate properties; small business administration loans; asset-based loans for working capital needs; venture capital loans to support the operations of entrepreneurial companies; and equipment-secured loans and leases.

