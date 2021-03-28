$230.27 Million in Sales Expected for Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH) will post $230.27 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Prestige Consumer Healthcare’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $231.80 million and the lowest is $228.90 million. Prestige Consumer Healthcare posted sales of $251.24 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 8.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Prestige Consumer Healthcare will report full year sales of $935.90 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $934.50 million to $937.40 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $950.23 million, with estimates ranging from $939.00 million to $970.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Prestige Consumer Healthcare.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $238.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $231.55 million. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a return on equity of 13.76% and a net margin of 17.03%. The company’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Prestige Consumer Healthcare to an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.50.

In other news, VP Mary Beth Fritz sold 5,759 shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.80, for a total transaction of $246,485.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 16,499 shares in the company, valued at approximately $706,157.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Peregrine Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 72.8% during the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 236,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,241,000 after purchasing an additional 99,597 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 68.5% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 73,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,571,000 after purchasing an additional 29,978 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,260,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,301,000 after buying an additional 338,671 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $319,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $220,000.

Shares of PBH stock opened at $45.05 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $43.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.99, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.76. Prestige Consumer Healthcare has a 12 month low of $32.19 and a 12 month high of $47.98.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Company Profile

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) healthcare products in North America, Australia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare.

