Squarepoint Ops LLC Increases Stock Position in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) by 265.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 39,994 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,038 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $9,236,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in Public Storage by 80.0% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 108 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Norway Savings Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Public Storage during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Public Storage during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Public Storage during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Public Storage by 150.5% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 243 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. 79.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Public Storage alerts:

Shares of Public Storage stock opened at $244.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Public Storage has a 1 year low of $172.11 and a 1 year high of $246.52. The company has a market capitalization of $42.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.75, a P/E/G ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 0.07. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $236.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $228.94.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by ($0.27). Public Storage had a return on equity of 26.59% and a net margin of 43.37%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.87 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Public Storage will post 10.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 15th. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.42%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on PSA shares. Raymond James raised Public Storage from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Public Storage from $221.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. BMO Capital Markets raised Public Storage from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $220.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on Public Storage from $245.00 to $262.00 in a research note on Friday, March 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $221.38.

About Public Storage

Public Storage operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in acquiring, developing, owning and operating self-storage facilities. It operates through the following segments: Self-storage Operations, Ancillary Operations, Investment in PS Business Parks and Investment in Shurgard. The Self-storage Operations segment reflects the rental operations from all self-storage facilities.

Further Reading: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Public Storage (NYSE:PSA).

Receive News & Ratings for Public Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.