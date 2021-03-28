Squarepoint Ops LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Squarepoint Ops LLC reduced its stake in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) by 24.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 179,074 shares of the company’s stock after selling 59,503 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $11,939,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of XEL. Magellan Asset Management Ltd grew its position in Xcel Energy by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 33,975,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,265,160,000 after acquiring an additional 1,168,898 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Xcel Energy by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,803,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,593,000 after acquiring an additional 784,352 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. grew its position in Xcel Energy by 102.9% in the 4th quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,246,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,119,000 after acquiring an additional 632,273 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Xcel Energy by 89.1% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,039,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,296,000 after acquiring an additional 489,853 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Xcel Energy by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,426,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,093,000 after acquiring an additional 323,752 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.94% of the company’s stock.

XEL stock opened at $66.31 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $61.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.92. The stock has a market cap of $35.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.84, a PEG ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.28. Xcel Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $55.99 and a fifty-two week high of $76.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.54. The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.08 billion. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.56% and a net margin of 12.50%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a $0.4575 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $1.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. This is a boost from Xcel Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Xcel Energy’s payout ratio is currently 69.32%.

In other Xcel Energy news, SVP Frank P. Prager sold 3,711 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.45, for a total value of $235,462.95. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 33,472 shares in the company, valued at $2,123,798.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on XEL. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 price objective (down from $68.00) on shares of Xcel Energy in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Xcel Energy from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised Xcel Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Xcel Energy from $75.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Xcel Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Xcel Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.33.

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

